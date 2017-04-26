A Taser, pepper spray, tear gas wouldn't stop him; he finally died from a bullet

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School Pause 2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:58 Five things to know about Mark Allen Keeney 1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk 2:24 Rookie Fresno firefighter honored for pulling woman from flaming car 2:09 Detectives seek suspect who stole copper wire from Central West High 2:45 Here's what it takes to fly Valley veterans to D.C. 1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:59 You won't need a golden ticket to tour Grandpa's popcorn factory in Fresno Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A man who had barricaded himself inside a Lizella house Tuesday afternoon was shot and killed as Bibb County sheriff’s deputies closed in on him after a two-hour standoff. Bibb sheriff’s Col. Aubrey Evins speaks to media on the scene. Laura Corley and Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph