Once a welder, he’s now homeless. A stranger is helping him get a second chance.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling Pause 24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 1:34 Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product 2:09 Detectives seek suspect who stole copper wire from Central West High 1:04 Tricks and other moves at China Peak 2:13 Raiders' Donald Penn discusses Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, Las Vegas and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Because of a recent article, News Tribune reader Jim Cavanaugh found out about Craig Frady's attempts to save up for a welding mask and gloves so he could return to work. Cavanaugh decided to meet Frady at Pacific Welding and buy him the gear he needed. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com