Ann Coulter, citing loss of backing, says she is canceling her speech at Berkeley

Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire on Wednesday night, prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk by a polarizing editor of Breitbart News out of safety concerns. The decision was made two hours before the appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos. AP