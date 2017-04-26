She called police more than 40 times about teens harassing her. Then she shot one.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling Pause 24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 1:34 Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product 2:09 Detectives seek suspect who stole copper wire from Central West High 1:04 Tricks and other moves at China Peak 2:13 Raiders' Donald Penn discusses Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, Las Vegas and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph