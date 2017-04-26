What’s the best day of the week to buy gas?
A study by gasbuddy.com determined it’s Monday.
GasBuddy analyzed three years worth of fuel price data and found that Monday offers the lowest average, making it the best day to fill up, according to a news release from gasbuddy.com. Thursday is the worst day to buy gas, having the most expensive average. However, the best day depends on what part of the country drivers are located. Here’s what the news release from gasbuddy reported:
In 2017 so far, Monday is the best day of the week in 23 states.
In 2016, Monday was the day featuring the lowest average gasoline prices in 36 states, while eight states saw Tuesday as the victor.
In 2015, Monday saw the lowest gasoline prices in 22 states.
In 2014, Wednesday was the day of the week offering the lowest average gasoline prices.
While the data reveals that the best day changes year-to-year and state-to-state, it concludes that fueling earlier in the week can result in savings for many motorists, along with price shopping for the lowest price.
To put the amount of savings into perspective: if every U.S. motorist bought gasoline on Thursday for an entire year, they’d collectively spend an extra $1.1 billion versus filling up on Monday – the lowest priced day of the week.
By shopping around and optimizing the usage of gas price data in the free GasBuddy app, motorists can save on average $325 a year.
