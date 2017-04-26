AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump team softens war talk, vows other pressure on NKorea
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration told lawmakers Wednesday it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, as an extraordinary White House briefing served to tamp down talk of military action against an unpredictable and increasingly dangerous U.S. adversary.
President Donald Trump welcomed Republican and Democratic senators before his secretary of state, defense secretary, top general and national intelligence director conducted a classified briefing. The same team was also meeting with House members in the Capitol to outline the North's escalating nuclear capabilities and U.S. response options to what they called an "urgent national security threat."
After weeks of unusually blunt military threats, the joint statement by the agency chiefs said Trump's approach "aims to pressure North Korea into dismantling its nuclear, ballistic missile and proliferation programs by tightening economic sanctions and pursuing diplomatic measures with our allies and regional partners." It made no specific mention of military options, though it said the U.S. would defend itself and friends.
The unprecedented meeting in a building adjacent to the White House reflected the increased American alarm over North Korea's progress in developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the U.S. mainland. A flurry of military activity, by North Korea and the U.S. and its partners on and around the divided Korean Peninsula, has added to the world's sense of alert.
While tensions have increased since Trump took office, they've escalated dramatically in recent weeks as American and other intelligence agencies suggested the North was readying for a possible nuclear test. Although such an explosion hasn't yet occurred, Trump has sent high-powered U.S. military vessels and an aircraft carrier to the region in a show of force, while the North conducted large-scale, live-fire artillery drills, witnessed by national leader Kim Jong Un, earlier this week.
___
Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dismissing concerns about ballooning federal deficits, President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals — outlining an overhaul his administration promises will spur economic growth and simplify America's tangle of tax code rules.
His proposal, a one-page sketch short on detail, would reduce the top corporate tax rate by 20 percentage points and allow private business owners to claim the new lower rate for their take-home pay. It would whittle the number of tax brackets for individuals from seven to three, lower the top tax rate from 39.6 percent to 35 percent and double the standard amount taxpayers could deduct.
It would eliminate the estate tax and reduce taxes on investments, typically paid by the rich. It would further reduce the tax burden for the wealthy by eliminating the catch-all alternative minimum tax, which takes an additional bite out of high-income Americans.
More lower-income Americans would pay no tax at all, and there would be relief — still undefined — for families with child care expenses.
The plan does not propose any budget cuts or tax increases that might offset the lost revenue, a choice that alarms some fiscal conservatives in Trump's party who have spent years railing about the dangers of deficit spending.
___
Mnuchin: Trump has 'no intention' of releasing tax returns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his tax returns to the public, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Wednesday, asserting Americans have "plenty of information" about the president's financial matters.
For decades, presidents have released their tax returns. But Trump has so far refused, saying that he would share the tax documents only after the Internal Revenue Service completes an "audit" of them.
He's never disclosed proof of an audit and tax lawyers say there's nothing preventing him from releasing his returns if he's under one.
Trump said before he launched his campaign that he'd release them if he ever ran for office.
"If I decide to run for office, I'll produce my tax returns, absolutely," he told an Irish television station in 2014. "And I would love to do that."
___
Arkansas' set to conclude executions with 4th on Thursday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' aggressive effort to execute condemned inmates is set to conclude Thursday after the state Supreme Court refused to halt the execution of a man who killed a former deputy prison warden following an escape.
Kenneth Williams, 38, was sentenced to death for killing Cecil Boren after escaping from the Cummins Unit prison in a barrel of hog slop. Williams was initially serving a life term for killing a university cheerleader whose family he taunted when jurors spared his life.
Unless a court intervenes, Williams will die in the same prison from where he escaped in 1999.
Arkansas had scheduled eight executions over an 11-day period before one of its lethal injection drugs expires at the end of April, the most in such a compressed period since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.
If Williams is put to death, the state will have carried out four of the eight it scheduled, including the nation's first double execution since 2000 on Monday night. The first of those two, Jack Jones, has stirred the most controversy after lawyers claimed there had been problems with the lethal injection.
___
Americans offer hope, prayer in assessing Trump's 100 days
They are young and old: a high school student who can't yet vote, a Vietnam vet who did so proudly. They hail from all corners of the United States and very different walks of life: a "downhome boy" from Kentucky, a third-generation Mexican-American from Texas, a stay-at-home mom in Pennsylvania, an Iranian immigrant in Los Angeles.
Some oppose Donald Trump and all that he stands for, while others voted enthusiastically for him. Now, they are critiquing him.
One hundred days into Trump's presidency, The Associated Press returned to some of the everyday people interviewed these past months to ask them to write a letter to the president, evaluating the job he's done so far and looking ahead to the months to come.
One supporter tells the president he "might have fallen a little short" — on Obamacare, in particular — but he signs off "with hope." A refugee implores Trump to "make America more friendly," but finds optimism in the president's reaction to this month's chemical attack in Syria: "I hope this is a turning point." A Trump objector calls his biggest accomplishment "waking up the public to fight." She offers this advice: "Make decisions with your heart. It will give you wisdom."
___
___
Trump tax cut: Huge, vague and likely mild boost for economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's team boasted Wednesday that its tax-cut plan would lighten Americans' financial burdens, ignite economic growth and vastly simplify tax filing.
Yet the proposal so far remains short of vital details, including how it would be paid for. And based on the few specifics spelled out so far, most experts suggest that it would add little to growth while swelling the budget deficit and potentially handing large windfalls to wealthier taxpayers.
Trump's plan would replace the current seven income tax brackets with three, and the top bracket would drop from 39.6 percent to 35 percent. It would also slash the corporate rate from 35 percent all the way to 15 percent, a boon to most companies even though many don't pay the full tax now. With tax credits and other loopholes, most corporations pay closer to 20 percent, according to calculations by JPMorgan.
Perhaps the most contentious plank would enable taxpayers with business income — including those wealthy enough to pay the top tax rate — to instead pay the new 15 percent corporate rate. That's because Trump would apply the corporate rate to "pass through" businesses. Pass-throughs include partnerships such as law firms and hedge funds as well as most small businesses — from the local florist to the family-owned restaurant on Main Street.
What's more, some privately held large companies — including Trump's own real estate empire — are structured as pass-throughs and would benefit, too.
___
Here's what could be next for Trump's sanctuary cities order
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at a judge's ruling blocking his attempt to strip funds from "sanctuary cities" that don't cooperate with U.S. immigration authorities, calling it "ridiculous" and vowing to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
It was the third Trump executive order on immigration to be thwarted by the federal courts.
Here is a look at Tuesday's ruling and what lies ahead:
___
WHAT DID THE FEDERAL JUDGE SAY ABOUT THE SANCTUARY CITIES ORDER?
___
Family buy plane tickets for condemned inmate's daughter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Family members of a man whose death was caused by Arkansas condemned killer Kenneth Williams said they've forgiven him — and bought plane tickets so the condemned man's daughter and granddaughter could visit before his scheduled execution Thursday.
Michael Greenwood was killed in a 1999 traffic wreck with Williams, who had escaped from prison, where he was serving a life sentence for killing a cheerleader. Williams faces execution Thursday for killing another man, Cecil Boren, while on the run.
Michael Greenwood's daughter, Kayla Greenwood, told the Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2pjoeYb ) that she learned a few days ago that Williams has a 21-year-old daughter, Jasmine, whom he hasn't seen for 17 years and a 3-year-old granddaughter he's never met. Greenwood said her mother bought plane tickets for Williams' daughter and granddaughter to fly from Washington state to Arkansas so they could see Williams on Wednesday, a day before his execution.
"I told him we forgive him and where I stood on it," said Greenwood, who sent a message to Williams through his attorney. "When he found out that we are bringing his daughter and granddaughter to see him and that my mom and dad bought the tickets, he was crying to the attorney."
Members of Greenwood's family had urged clemency for Williams. But family members of Boren, whose killing led to Williams' death sentence, told the Arkansas Parole Board that the execution should go forward.
___
Witnesses reflect on LA's Rodney King riot 25 years later
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dee Young remembers April 29, 1992, the way most Americans of a certain age recall Sept. 11 — it's indelibly etched in his memory as the day his world and that of thousands of others changed forever.
The 27-year-old tow-truck driver had stopped for a hamburger at a popular South Los Angeles fast-food joint that afternoon when he saw hordes of shouting, angry people carrying armloads of booze from a liquor store next door.
He soon learned he was witnessing the beginning of one of the worst race riots in American history, and it was unfolding in the neighborhood where he rode bikes and flew kites during a childhood he remembers as idyllic.
The violence erupted after four white police officers were acquitted of assault and other charges in the beating of black motorist Rodney King, which was captured on video the year before. The footage showed officers repeatedly striking, kicking and using a stun gun on King, even after he was on the ground.
Although the uprising seemed to catch the nation and the Los Angeles Police Department by surprise, longtime residents say tensions had been building in South Los Angeles for years and the King verdict was just the tipping point.
___
Coulter's Berkeley speech canceled, police prep for violence
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Ann Coulter said Wednesday that she was forced to cancel her speaking event Thursday at the University of California, Berkeley amid concerns of violence but might still "swing by to say hello" to all her supporters.
Police and university officials said they were bracing for possible trouble whether Coulter comes to campus or not, citing intelligence and online chatter by groups threatening to instigate violence.
In emails to The Associated Press, Coulter confirmed that her planned speech on illegal immigration, followed by a question-answer session, was canceled. But she remained coy about what she might do instead.
"I'm not speaking. But I'm going to be near there, so I might swing by to say hello to my supporters who have flown in from all around the country," Coulter said in an email. "I thought I might stroll around the graveyard of the First Amendment."
Officials at UC Berkeley said last week they feared renewed violence on campus if Coulter followed through with plans to speak. They cited "very specific intelligence" of threats that could endanger Coulter and students, as Berkeley becomes a platform for extremist protesters on both sides of the political spectrum.
Comments