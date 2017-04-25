AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Gov't shutdown, health bill rescue at stake in Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bipartisan bargainers are making progress toward a budget deal to prevent a partial federal shutdown this weekend, a major hurdle overcome when President Donald Trump signaled he would put off his demand that the measure include money to build his border wall with Mexico.
Republicans are also vetting proposed changes to their beleaguered health care bill that they hope will attract enough votes to finally push it through the House.
Both efforts come with Congress back from a two-week break just days before Trump's 100th day in office, an unofficial measuring stick of a new president's effectiveness. With little to show in legislative victories so far, the Trump administration would love to claim achievements on Capitol Hill by that day — this Saturday.
The same day, federal agencies would have to close unless lawmakers pass a $1 trillion spending bill financing them or legislation keeping them open temporarily while talks continue. Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday that administration negotiators including Trump's budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, "feel very confident" that a shutdown won't occur.
Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart
VARNER, Ark. (AP) — After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days — including two in one night.
Jack Jones and Marcel Williams received lethal injections on the same gurney Monday night, just about three hours apart. It was the first double execution in the United States since 2000.
While Jones, 52, was executed on schedule, shortly after 7 p.m., attorneys for Williams, 46, convinced a federal judge minutes later to briefly delay his execution over concerns about how the earlier one was carried out. They claimed Jones "was moving his lips and gulping for air," an account the state's attorney general denied, but the judge lifted her stay about an hour later and Williams was pronounced dead at 10:33 p.m.
In the emergency filing, Williams' attorneys wrote that officials spent 45 minutes trying to place an IV line in Jones' neck before placing it elsewhere. It argued that Williams, who weighs 400 pounds, could have faced a "torturous" death because of his weight.
Intravenous lines are placed before witnesses are allowed access to the death chamber.
Seoul: North Korea holds drill to mark military anniversary
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — South Korea's military said Tuesday that North Korea held major live-fire drills in an area around its eastern coastal town of Wonsan as it marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.
The exercise took place as a U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea and envoys from the United States, Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo to discuss the growing threat posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles program.
Though experts thought a nuclear test or ballistic missile launch might happen, the morning came and went without either.
NORTH KOREAN GENERAL WARNS OF PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKE
Overcoming Opioids: Special schools help teens stay clean
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Logan Snyder got hooked on pills after a prescription to treat pain from a kidney stone, she joined the millions already swept up in the nation's grim wave of addiction to opioid painkillers.
She was just 14.
Youth is a drawback when it comes to kicking drugs. Only half of U.S. treatment centers accept teenagers and even fewer offer teen-focused groups or programs. After treatment, adolescents find little structured support. They're outnumbered by adults at self-help meetings. Sober youth drop-in centers are rare. Returning to school means resisting offers to get high with old friends.
But Snyder is lucky: Her slide ended when her father got her into a residential drug treatment program. Now 17 and clean, she credits her continued success to Hope Academy in Indianapolis, a tuition-free recovery school where she's enrolled as a junior.
"I am with people all day who are similar to me," she says. "We're here to hold each other accountable."
Tough court on immigration serves as model for Trump plans
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — One by one, the Mexican men stood in the jury box, shackles rattling as they fidgeted slightly and pleaded guilty to crossing the U.S. border illegally.
They had come for better jobs, many to earn more money to help raise their children, their defense lawyer told a federal magistrate in a quiet west Texas courtroom about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of the Mexican border. The magistrate, Collis White, warned that a guilty plea would mean jail time and they couldn't return to the United States legally for years. Speaking in Spanish, each of the 15 men said they understood and took their chances. They faced up to six months in jail, but most were sentenced to just a few days.
The men had the misfortune of landing in America's toughest courthouse when it comes to dealing with people who cross the border illegally. In other jurisdictions, authorities routinely skip the criminal charges and simply order quick deportations. But for the last decade, just about everyone arrested near Del Rio gets prosecuted.
That tough approach is a model President Donald Trump hopes to replicate as part of his sweeping plans to stop illegal immigration, the cornerstone of his campaign. He wants to prosecute many more people caught crossing the border illegally.
Doing so wouldn't be cheap. Immigration cases already account for more than half of federal prosecutions. Trump is seeking hundreds of million dollars more for more jail cells, prosecutors and marshals to transport prisoners. It's unclear if Congress will give him the money.
Smugglers become a lifeline for the starving in South Sudan
WANYJOK, South Sudan (AP) — Sadiq Mohammed climbs into the cab of a truck that looks more like a nightclub than a smuggler's perch. Red and yellow tassels dangle from the ceiling, while tapestry drapes much of the windshield. He switches on the electric fan above his head and nestles into the front seat, which he's fitted with a more comfortable lawn chair.
The Sudanese trader-turned-smuggler says life is good. With both civil war and famine raging in South Sudan, "I have more business now than before."
After crossing from Sudan into this small South Sudan town, the 38-year-old father of two unpacks his shipment of food before trying to relax from his three-day journey. What began as a respectable, legal food transport job in 2009 has turned into a risky profession.
After South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, parts of the border between the two countries were sealed. Truckers like Mohammed had to decide on changing jobs or continuing to work illegally.
"I have no choice but to keep on smuggling," he says.
Wells Fargo to face irritated shareholders at annual meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Wells Fargo's top management and board of directors will face irritated investors Tuesday for the first big shareholder meeting since the scandal over the bank's sales practices led to an executive shake-up, fines and a dented reputation.
The bank has changed the way it pays branch employees, reclaimed promised compensation to several executives and apologized to customers after regulators imposed $185 million in fines last September. Authorities said Wells Fargo workers opened up to 2 million accounts without customer permission as employees tried to meet aggressive sales goals.
It's likely that Wells Fargo's top management will apologize to shareholders — a new, and arguably more patient, audience — following apologies already given to customers and employees. CEO Tim Sloan, who got that job in October, has repeatedly talked of making things right with customers. Whether the changes will be enough — Wells has seen a sharp decline in new customers and remains under investigation by various authorities — is a main issue to be decided Tuesday.
Wells Fargo's executives are expected to face calls for their ouster. Shareholder proposals call for an overhaul of the bank's corporate governance as well as more investigations into the pressure-filled corporate culture that some bank employees say pushed them to open the fake accounts.
An investigation by the bank's own board of directors, released earlier this month, found that the problems at Wells Fargo and its overly aggressive sales culture date back at least 15 years, and that executives had little interest in dealing with the issue until it spiraled out of control. It also clawed back another $75 million in pay from former CEO John Stumpf and former community bank executive Carrie Tolstedt, saying both dragged their feet for years about the problems.
Trailblazing Colorado abortion law marks 50th anniversary
DENVER (AP) — Tuesday marks 50 years since a groundbreaking Colorado law significantly loosened tight restrictions on legal abortions.
Before the law, Colorado — like many states — allowed abortions only if a woman's life was at stake.
In 1967, a Democratic freshman state lawmaker introduced a bill that allowed abortions if the woman's physical or mental health was threatened, if the unborn child might have birth defects or in cases of rape or incest.
Rep. Richard Lamm said he feared he might be committing political suicide by introducing the bill to the overwhelmingly male, Republican-dominated Legislature.
But within weeks, Republican Gov. John Love signed the bill into law, making Colorado the first state to loosen restrictions on abortion — six years before the U.S. Supreme Court would legalize it nationally.
Ivanka Trump in Berlin to talk women's economic empowerment
BERLIN (AP) — Ivanka Trump is joining Chancellor Angela Merkel and others in Berlin on Tuesday for talks on encouraging women's economic empowerment on her first international outing as a White House adviser.
The one-day visit, at the invitation of the chancellor, gives Merkel and other officials face-to-face access with the influential daughter of President Donald Trump at a time when world leaders are still trying to discern where his policies will lead.
Trump and Merkel are part of a panel discussion Tuesday at the W20 Summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries, entitled "Inspiring women: Scaling up women's entrepreneurship."
Other participants include IMF director Christine Lagarde, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and the Netherlands' Queen Maxima.
President Trump's "America first" stance, including his questioning of multilateral trade deals, has left many wondering how the U.S. will proceed internationally. He has been critical of Germany's large trade surplus with the United States, and moved Monday to impose a 20 percent tariff on softwood lumber entering the U.S. from Canada, intensifying a trade dispute between the neighbors.
Faye Dunaway speaks on Oscar's best picture fiasco
NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Faye Dunaway says she thought co-presenter Warren Beatty was joking when he paused before showing her the envelope that should have contained the Oscar's best picture winner.
Dunaway tells Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News she thought Beatty was stalling for effect.
Dunaway read "La La Land" as best picture winner rather than "Moonlight" after PwC partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed them the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture.
She says she read the movie's title on the card but didn't notice Emma Stone's name.
Dunaway says she felt "completely stunned" and later felt guilty because she thought she could have done something to prevent the debacle.
