April 24, 2017 6:03 PM

Report: 1 person dead, 1 injured in Connecticut plane crash

The Associated Press
MERIDEN, Conn.

A small airplane has crashed near an airport in Connecticut, killing one person and injuring another.

The Record-Journal in Meriden reports (http://bit.ly/2pZKCsp ) there were two people on the plane when it crashed, and the one who survived was undergoing surgery.

The crash happened around 6:25 p.m. Monday near the Meriden and Wallingford municipal line. WTIC-TV reports the single-engine plane went down about 100 feet from the runway at Meriden-Markham Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board tells NBC Connecticut it's aware of the accident but can't provide further information.

Two people were killed last week when a small plane crashed near Skylark Airport in East Windsor. The victims of that crash were identified Monday as 61-year-old Robert Plourde, of Ellington, and 51-year-old George Janssen II, of Vernon.

