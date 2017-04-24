NBA mascot crushes a man who pushed a kid during an on-court contest

By now you’ve likely seen those bubble balls (giant inflatable balls) that people get into during a break at a sporting event. It’s comical to watch, because people have difficulty navigating in them while they race.
During Sunday night’s Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers playoff game, fans took part in a contest to see who could roll across the court first. It was a man against a boy, and because this was an incredibly important race, the man used a little strategy.
He rolled out to a lead, then turned around and knocked the kid off course.
Jerk move, right?
Jazz Bear, Utah’s mascot, thought so. He went after the guy, who was wearing a Clippers jersey, and leveled him. It was a thing of beauty.
Jon Healy, a digital producer for ABC, shared this on Twitter (and I apologize in advance about the language in the tweet).
Adult @LAClippers fan is a dick to kid in fun quarter-time race.@utahjazz mascot DEE-STROYS him.— Jon Healy (@JonHealy) April 24, 2017
Kid wins race.#NBAPlayoffs2017 pic.twitter.com/aDlYQwdISR
Jazz Bear. Hero.
If you think the whole thing is a set-up, you may be right. But apparently the guy was kind of woozy afterward.
.@LAClippers @utahjazz Oh wow. That fan looked in bad nick. Even the Jazz announcer asked "Is he OK?" pic.twitter.com/vx6srX5En9— Jon Healy (@JonHealy) April 24, 2017
