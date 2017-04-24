Kenny G performs on a Delta flight as other airlines make headlines for bad service

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling Pause 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities 2:03 Clovis West Invitation swimming and diving meet highlights 0:58 Marching for science in Fresno Saturday 0:22 'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs 1:34 Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office 1:44 Mosquito season has started in the central San Joaquin Valley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Delta Airlines passengers on Flight 1558 from Tampa to San Francisco were treated to a surprise performance by saxophonist Kenny G on Saturday after flight attendants asked passengers to help fundraise for The Delta G.O. Relay for Life. Facebook/barner.jones via Storyful