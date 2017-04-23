National

April 23, 2017 11:40 PM

APNewsBreak: New Orleans to take down Confederate statues

By JESSE J. HOLLAND Associated Press

New Orleans will begin taking down Confederate statutes, becoming the latest Southern body to divorce itself from what some say are symbols of racism and intolerance.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the first memorial will come down Monday night because of death threats and intimidation from some of those who want the monuments to stay and to minimize city disruption.

The other statues, of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis, will come down in following days.

Nationally, the debate over Confederate symbols has become heated since nine parishioners were killed at a black church in South Carolina in June 2015. South Carolina removed the Confederate flag from its statehouse grounds in the weeks after, and several Southern cities have since considered removing monuments.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling

How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling 2:26

How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling
How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life 1:52

How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life
Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ 24:21

Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

View More Video

Nation & World Videos