April 24, 2017 7:38 AM

Pretrial hearing for Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones moved to May 16

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones' court case has been continued to May 16, when there will be a pretrial hearing.

Jones faces three misdemeanor charges, including assault, in Ohio's Hamilton County. Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory on Monday set a new hearing date.

Cincinnati police say Jones pushed a hotel security employee and poked him in the eye in January, then kicked and head-butted as officers tried to put him into a police vehicle. Jones said after his release that he shouldn't have been arrested and that the case didn't make sense.

A felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance, for allegedly spitting at a jail nurse, was recently dismissed.

The veteran player with a history of off-the-field issues will be subject to NFL discipline.

