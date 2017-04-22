National

April 22, 2017 7:27 PM

1 dead after police shooting at Ohio city apartment complex

The Associated Press
HAMILTON, Ohio

Authorities say an officer shot and killed a man who confronted him with a butcher knife at an apartment complex in an Ohio city.

The shooting in Hamilton in southwestern Ohio was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police Chief Craig Bucheit says the officer responded to a call at the complex and a man came at him with a knife in the parking lot.

The victim was not identified but police say he was in his 20s.

Bucheit says the officer was alone and was not wearing a body camera. He says the officer's cruiser had a camera.

The county prosecutor will investigate the shooting.

Hamilton is about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling

How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling 2:26

How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling
How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life 1:52

How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life
Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ 24:21

Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

View More Video

Nation & World Videos