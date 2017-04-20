Easter egg hunt turns to chaos: ‘It was like when Mufasa got killed in the Lion King’

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion

1:24 In wake of the deadly shooting rampage, Catholic Charities receives $15,000 donation

2:26 Shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad a 'callous' killer, police Chief Dyer says

1:13 An inside look at coffee roasting with Tazz.Coffee

2:31 Movie trailer: 'The Promise'

2:03 Police Chief Dyer honors the four victims of Fresno shootings

0:38 Cher: 'Human suffering is human suffering no matter the people'