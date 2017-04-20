Down but not out: Carriage horse ‘Big John’ trips in Charleston, will take time off

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling Pause 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion 1:24 In wake of the deadly shooting rampage, Catholic Charities receives $15,000 donation 2:26 Shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad a 'callous' killer, police Chief Dyer says 1:13 An inside look at coffee roasting with Tazz.Coffee 2:31 Movie trailer: 'The Promise' 2:03 Police Chief Dyer honors the four victims of Fresno shootings 0:38 Cher: 'Human suffering is human suffering no matter the people' 1:16 Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A carriage horse named Big John tripped and fell to the ground Wednesday afternoon at the start of his first tour of the day in Charleston, S.C., but came away mostly unscathed. This video shows tourists, officers, and the horse's owners rushing to help. Facebook / Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates