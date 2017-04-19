National

April 19, 2017 10:33 AM

Couple’s loud sex brings a professional tennis match to a halt

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Game, set, match indeed. A couple having loud sex interrupted a match at the Sarasota Open and got a few giggles from a normally silent and serious crowd.

The 7 p.m. match Tuesday put Frances Tiafoe against Mitchell Krueger at James T. Driscoll Centre Court Stadium. At Love-15, it was Tiafoe’s serve. Instead, he stopped and smiled at the crowd, hearing sounds other than tennis grunts.

Announcer Mike Cation quietly narrated the events for viewers at home. At first, he thought it was an adult video playing from someone’s phone. But later, he found out a couple at a nearby apartment were having sex.

Krueger slapped a ball over the fence, hoping to notify the couple that their private evening was made public.

But it continued.

“It can’t be that good!” Tiafoe shouted at them. The crowd bursted into laughter.

Krueger playfully tweeted to his opponent after the match, saying, “Hey @FTiafoe are we about to go viral?”

Tiafoe’s response: we went viral a long time ago.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling

How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling 2:26

How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling
How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life 1:52

How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life
Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ 24:21

Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

View More Video

Nation & World Videos