April 17, 2017 10:18 AM

Prosecutor: Suspect in Washington mall shooting found dead

The Associated Press
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.

A prosecutor says a man charged with killing five people at a mall in Washington state last year has been found dead in his jail cell.

Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich tells the Skagit Valley Herald (https://goo.gl/79PNrk ) that 20-year-old Arcan Cetin was found hanging in an apparent suicide Sunday evening.

Neither the prosecutor's office nor Cetin's attorney immediately returned messages from The Associated Press seeking confirmation.

Police say Cetin shot a teenage girl, a man and three women in a department store at Cascade Mall in Burlington, north of Seattle, on Sept. 23. Authorities captured him about 30 hours later near his apartment.

His family said he suffered from psychiatric problems.

Cetin had been held in the Snohomish County Jail for about a month awaiting results of a mental competency evaluation.

