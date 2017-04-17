Handcuffed man who fled arrest is caught by police in Tulsa

Police in Tulsa say a man who was handcuffed and escaped from Tulsa County deputies is back in custody.
Police say 31-year-old Michael Payne was found and arrested Sunday after escaping deputies late Saturday night.
Police say Payne was found after residents of a south Tulsa neighborhood called police to report a man with his hands handcuffed behind his back was running through their neighborhood.
When officers found Payne, police say he tried again to run, but was shot with pepper balls and was arrested and turned over to Tulsa County deputies.
