April 16, 2017 8:45 AM

2 UConn students due in court in fatal accident case

The Associated Press
ROCKVILLE, Conn.

Two University of Connecticut students charged in connection with the death of a student who was run over by a fire department vehicle are expected to apply for a special form of probation.

Matthew Moll is due in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday and Dylan Morose has a court date Wednesday. They're expected to apply for accelerated rehabilitation, which can result in the charges being erased.

They are among six students charged with alcohol-related offenses stemming from an October party attended by 19-year-old Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford. Police say she drank alcohol and fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door, then was run over by a vehicle responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

The other four students have applied for accelerated rehabilitation.

