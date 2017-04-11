10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:
1. TILLERSON'S GAMBLE ON RUSSIA-SYRIA RELATIONS
The U.S. Secretary of State is hoping that President Trump's willingness to threaten military action will give the U.S. leverage to end the war in Syria.
2. WHO'S SORRY NOW
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz issued a more contrite apology to the passenger who was dragged from a plane in Chicago, calling his treatment "truly horrific."
3. EXPLOSIONS NEAR BORUSSIA DORTMUND SOCCER TEAM'S BUS INJURES PLAYER
German police say a letter found nearby claimed responsibility for the blasts, which happened as the team was leaving a hotel in Dortmund.
4. WHY WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN IS APOLOGIZING
Sean Spicer says he made a mistake when he said that Adolf Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" as Syria did — failing to note that Hitler did use poison gas during the Holocaust.
5. SCHOOLMATES REMEMBER CHILD KILLED IN SAN BERNARDINO CLASSROOM SHOOTING
Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez had already survived heart surgery in his short life, but was known for his friendliness.
6. ATTORNEY GENERAL JEFF SESSIONS WANTS HARSHER PENALTIES FOR ILLEGAL ENTRY INTO U.S .
During a tour of the US-Mexico border, Sessions urged prosecutors to charge those in the U.S. illegally with felony identity theft and document fraud.
7. YAHOO ACCUSED OF MISMANAGING FUND FOR DISSIDENTS IN CHINA
A lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. alleges that Yahoo mismanaged $17M it set aside to help activists after Yahoo provided information on them to the Chinese government.
8. AIDE INVOLVED WITH TRUMP UNIVERSITY CASE IN FLORIDA TAPPED FOR FEDERAL JOB
Carlos G. Muniz was a top aide to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi who defended the office's decision not to take legal action against Trump University, which had been accused of defrauding students.
9. "CHARGING BULL" SCULPTOR SAYS "FEARLESS GIRL" VIOLATES HIS RIGHTS
The creator of Wall Street's famous bull statue says New York City's placement of the girl changes the dynamic of his work.
10. FOUNDER OF THE J. GEILS BAND HAS DIED
John Warren Geils Jr. died in his Massachusetts home at 71. His band was known for the rock hits "Love Stinks" and "Centerfold."
