This Australian TV news anchor got caught playing with a pen. Her reaction was great.

Who hasn’t had a moment or two where they lost concentration at work? But most of us aren’t caught on live television.
Natasha Exelby, a journalist for the Australian Broadcast Corporation, was in the anchor chair when she was caught playing with her pen during a live broadcast. The network was airing a taped piece when the broadcast came back to her. Her reaction was one of horror.
That feeling when you're caught daydreaming at work :) (via @UmmRKSZ ) #mediawatch pic.twitter.com/lRkTbpygfo— Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch) April 9, 2017
The video quickly took off on Twitter. More than 7,600 people have retweeted it and another 14,000 liked it.
There were earlier reports in Australia that Exelby had been fired or demoted, but ABC issued a statement claiming those reports were “untrue.”
“Live television is a demanding art and slip-ups will happen — our presenters are humans, not robots. We take on-air standards extremely seriously, but we don’t expect perfection. No one would ever be punished for a blooper and, while it isn’t appropriate to publicly discuss confidential details of people’s personal work arrangements, this has not happened to Natasha,” director of news Gaven Morris said.
“Media reports that Natasha has been “banned”, “barred” or “fired” are untrue. Natasha is a freelance journalist who works as a contributor. She has been rostered for various shifts and has been assured since yesterday that we want that to continue. While she is not currently doing any on-air shifts, this will be subject to normal performance management. I have spoken to Natasha and conveyed our regret that this has attracted such attention.”
Many on social media posted their support for Exelby, including movie star Russell Crowe.
Come on ABC - Australian Broadcasting Commission - talk about an over reaction to an over reaction . Free @NatashaExelby !!! https://t.co/4xALx8V5PN— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 10, 2017
Get a grip, @abcnews. Why on earth would u demote Natasha Exelby for being human? It's a refreshing change from all the anchorbots out there— أنا أقف معك❄❄ (@Gaia_Octavia) April 11, 2017
Thank U all for ur generous support. Not my finest hour. Myself and my mesmerising pen honourably salute you!— Natasha Exelby (@NatashaExelby) April 10, 2017
It was not the first time that Exelby had a blooper make news, according to The Guardian. During a 2013 broadcast she was unable to control her giggling while reporting about riots — after her co-anchor had tried to set her up with a guest.
