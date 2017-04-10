National

April 10, 2017 7:13 AM

Police hunt for gun theft suspect with manifesto for Trump

The Associated Press
JANESVILLE, Wis.

Authorities say a man suspected of stealing firearms from a Wisconsin gun store who sent an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump and has threatened to carry out an unspecified attack is still on the run.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski also expressed anti-religious views in the 161-page manifesto that he sent to the White House. Police increased patrols near churches in Janesville Sunday. Investigators say Jakubowski has made no specific threat.

Sheriff Robert Spoden said a friend of Jakubowski turned over a copy of the manifesto to police.

Police believe Jakubowski stole a large quantity of handguns and rifles from the store in Janesville, 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee Tuesday night. A burned vehicle registered to him was found nearby.

