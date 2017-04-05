All of the times Donald Trump said the U.S. should not intervene in Syria

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem' Pause

1:02 Clovis High's James Patrick winningest baseball coach

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:34 Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life

3:24 We won't take part in immigration roundups, Tulare County sheriff says

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

0:41 Sweet and citrusy: Oro blanco at the Kern Street Farmers Market