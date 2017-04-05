She got accepted into every Ivy League school – and a 9th elite school for good measure

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation Pause

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

3:24 We won't take part in immigration roundups, Tulare County sheriff says

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology