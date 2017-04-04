One in 10 pregnant women with Zika had fetus or baby with birth defects, CDC says

0:50 Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno Pause

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

2:30 Stephen Shelley, 'just a guy who loves to help people,' still fighting after tumor treatment

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

2:04 A Kerman woman’s positive spirit carried her through her journey back from a 5-year physical ordeal

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods