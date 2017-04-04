Why Girl Scouts doesn’t want you buying their cookies from Amazon

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive Pause

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood