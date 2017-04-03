North Carolina, Washington governors wager on UNC-Gonzaga NCAA basketball title game

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

2:31 Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days?