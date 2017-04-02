Police told her to ‘stop calling 911.’ Hours later, he killed her and her son with an AK-47.

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days? Pause

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:11 Lions, sea lions and cheetahs watch California Classic at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods