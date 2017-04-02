Serbia's powerful PM on way to landslide presidential win

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon Pause

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:39 JC baseball: Reedley at Fresno City highlights including a walk-off celebration

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:39 Art of the game: Fresno Bee artist SW Parra on illustrating Baseball 2017

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs