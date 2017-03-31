Is April the Giraffe finally ready to give birth? Or is it an April Fools’ Day joke?

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

0:52 Local resident jumps in with chainsaw to remove fallen tree

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

3:13 Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies