Oakland officials: Candle ignited fire that killed 4

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

2:34 Bryant Scott conquers 50-mile race, 8 months after nearly losing his life to heat stroke

2:24 California girl on detained father: “I need my dad”

2:45 Aimee Copeland: "I've got it going on y'all, I have an amazing life."

0:52 Local resident jumps in with chainsaw to remove fallen tree

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges