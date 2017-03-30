A portion of a highway in Atlanta has collapsed after a massive fire

A section of Interstate 85 collapsed in a massive fire Thursday evening, causing a traffic nightmare in Atlanta.
The fire broke out just south of Ga. 400 about 7 p.m., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
WSB-TV reported that PVC piping underneath the interstate may be burning, but the Georgia Department of Transportation has yet to identify the cause to the public.
Both directions of I-85 were shut down after the fire, leaving motorists stranded.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency encouraged motorists to keep a close eye on GDOT advisories in a post on its Facebook.
“I'll guarantee that the ripple effects of traffic detours and road closures will be felt down our way,” Monroe County EMA director Matt Perry said. “So, plan accordingly and be prepared for significant traffic delays for the foreseeable future.”
#BREAKING: The overpass on I-85 just collapsed near Piedmont Road pic.twitter.com/o4GyJzIRpj— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 30, 2017
#BREAKING: Portion of I-85 has collapsed due to massive fire; WATCH: https://t.co/Z52I1eBB43 pic.twitter.com/yau8BEdSDG— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) March 30, 2017
A piece of the interstate has collapsed during the I85 fire! #11Alive pic.twitter.com/hDymQMg2OD— Jeremy Campbell (@Jeremy11alive) March 30, 2017
RIGHT NOW: Massive fire burning under I-85 in Atlanta https://t.co/T3UJnp9cE6 pic.twitter.com/iyED21hpHx— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 30, 2017
You can feel the heat from this fire through the glass of your car when driving on the Buford connector... #11Alive pic.twitter.com/z1G5Agx5rL— Jeremy Campbell (@Jeremy11alive) March 30, 2017
JUST IN: A viewer sent us this photo of the fire as it started underneath I-85. It has now caused part of the road to collapse. Live on CH 2 pic.twitter.com/7VjGyAfedR— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 30, 2017
Drivers stranded: https://t.co/6eDRaIGear— Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) March 30, 2017
@MarkArum this was taken at 6:20 pic.twitter.com/13EPAx4KE1— Donna Glass (@dondaglass) March 30, 2017
Commuters stranded on 85 after the bridge collapsed amid a massive Fire @wsbtv wall to wall coverage pic.twitter.com/2Tn3uodPb5— Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) March 30, 2017
Massive Fire 85 N Bound. Witnesses say Troopers turning all cars around witnesses say concern about integrity of bridge live on @wsbtv now pic.twitter.com/CjFqRXROKI— Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) March 30, 2017
#BridgeCollapse #ATL I-85 RT @Image42: Video of the fire as I passed by 15 mins ago @wsbtv #icouldfeeltheheat pic.twitter.com/Fmx93sKX5U— heykim (@heykim) March 30, 2017
