National

March 29, 2017 3:53 PM

A black, gay Santa married to a white man. ‘Santa’s Husband’ tells their story

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

What started as a tweet is now a book.

And even though it’s a parody, “Santa’s Husband” is sure to attract plenty of attention this holiday season.

Daniel Kibblesmith is a comedian. He is a staff writer for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the co-author of “How to Win at Everything.” Kibblesmith served as the in-house comedian at Groupon and has written comic books “Valiant High” and “The Doorman.”

Now he’s the author of “Santa’s Husband,” a new parody picture book that depicts Santa as black, gay and in an interracial marriage. As in the original tweet, Santa’s white husband often fills in for him at the mall in the book, according to a description of the story. The book is illustrated by AP Quach, a screenwriter and cartoonist.

The book will be printed by Harper Design, which “features beautifully illustrated books of the highest quality that celebrate the aesthetics and culture of the world around us,” according to its Twitter profile. The book will be available for the holiday season.

Kibblesmith seems well prepared to deal with those who don’t find the concept of a gay or black Santa amusing.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life

View more video

Nation & World Videos