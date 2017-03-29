In need of a kidney transplant, he got kicked off the list for using medical marijuana

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho Pause

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

0:30 Firefighters attack blaze at house west of Highway 99