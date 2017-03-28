APNewsBreak: Judge approves release of jailed Mexican man

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges Pause

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

2:36 Movie trailer: "Life"

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

1:54 Movie Trailer: 'Boss Baby'