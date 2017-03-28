He was innocent but spent half his life in prison. His patience was finally rewarded

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

1:35 St. Anthony students collect over 15,000 diapers for needy babies

3:07 Where do California and Donald Trump differ?