They want to name their daughter Allah. This state won’t let them

3:20 Dig In video series: 5 perennials that hummingbirds can't resist Pause

0:59 Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants

4:29 Dig In video series: 10 tips for a healthy, happy lawn

5:05 Dig In video series: X factor for high desert gardens is xeriscaping

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'