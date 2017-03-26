Rocks, Bible thrown through windows of Colorado mosque

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars Pause

1:26 Video shows harrowing scene of shooting suspect capture in Fresno

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

3:13 Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford

0:34 State champs! Highlights as Clovis West beats Archbishop Mitty for first state title

1:01 Raiders OL Donald Penn visits Fresno, shares childhood memory and sends a message from QB Derek Carr

2:30 Stephen Shelley, 'just a guy who loves to help people,' still fighting after tumor treatment

1:42 Suds, grooves, and bites draw fans to FresYes Fest in downtown Fresno

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'