Trump’s homes away from the White House are costing the Secret Service millions

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

0:34 State champs! Highlights as Clovis West beats Archbishop Mitty for first state title

1:01 Raiders OL Donald Penn visits Fresno, shares childhood memory and sends a message from QB Derek Carr

1:42 Suds, grooves, and bites draw fans to FresYes Fest in downtown Fresno

3:13 Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

0:55 One killed, two others injured in southeast Fresno shooting

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

2:36 Movie trailer: "Life"