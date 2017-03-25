A man is barricaded in a bus on the Las Vegas Strip after shooting kills one, police say

0:55 One killed, two others injured in southeast Fresno shooting Pause

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

1:20 Derek and David Carr meet with fans in Modesto

1:33 Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family