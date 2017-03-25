Death of House GOP’s Obamacare repeal effort means what exactly?

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

1:20 Derek and David Carr meet with fans in Modesto

0:55 One killed, two others injured in southeast Fresno shooting

1:33 Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

2:36 Movie trailer: "Life"

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

3:13 Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford