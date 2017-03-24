A diversity council at one small college admits to posting racist flyers on campus

1:58 Fresno grandma wins electric-blue Mustang as grand prize in Sam’s Club national contest Pause

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:35 St. Anthony students collect over 15,000 diapers for needy babies

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:19 Gov. Jerry Brown calls Republicans' health care bill 'dangerous'

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."