Florida man enjoys pancake breakfast ... in the middle of an intersection

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues Pause

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case

1:58 Fresno grandma wins electric-blue Mustang as grand prize in Sam’s Club national contest

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:31 Knife fight in Central Fresno sends man to the hospital

1:42 Four-year careers at finish line for Danae Marquez and three others at Clovis West

1:19 Gov. Jerry Brown calls Republicans' health care bill 'dangerous'