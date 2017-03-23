A Seinfeld plot come to life: Man pleads guilty in bottle and can deposit scam

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues Pause

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:26 Valley doctors explain how to improve U.S. health care

1:58 Bernice Short wins Sam’s Club grand prize in national contest: a 2017 Ford Mustang

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:31 Knife fight in Central Fresno sends man to the hospital

1:19 Gov. Jerry Brown calls Republicans' health care bill 'dangerous'

0:56 Fear, anger over proposed changes to health-care law

3:21 Nunes gives update on House surveillance probe