A spiral of despair may be sending more working-class whites to an early grave

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues Pause

1:26 Rescue puppy gets second chance with prosthetic paws

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:26 Valley doctors explain how to improve U.S. health care

3:21 Nunes gives update on House surveillance probe

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

0:57 Protesters target Mayor Brand's refusal to designate Fresno a sanctuary city