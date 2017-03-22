The Latest: Officer, 3 others killed in Wisconsin shootings

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:01 Green pizza for St. Patrick's Day

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

1:06 Fresno hearing shows concerns over proposed health-care plan

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:31 Knife fight in Central Fresno sends man to the hospital

1:41 The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry

0:51 Burglars use stolen vehicle to smash Fresno tobacco storefront