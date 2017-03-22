No, 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, it's not called 'A Streetcar Naked Desire'

In the pantheon of "Wheel of Fortune" fails, one contestant's missed answer Tuesday night was pretty epic.
With two blank spaces remaining, a player named Kevin guessed "C," leaving him with the following puzzle:
A S T R E E T C A R N A _ E D D E S I R E
Kevin chose to spin the wheel again, narrowly avoiding a "Bankrupt" tile and landing on $600. It should have been his moment of glory.
Instead, he called out: "K!"
VIDEO: Tonight's 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was spotted all these letters and still got it wrong https://t.co/hYL8x0o8EM pic.twitter.com/Cgd6JqwqxX— Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 21, 2017
There was silence.
A gasp and some pained groans from the audience.
The jarring squawk of the buzzer.
Host Pat Sajak could only respond, after a brief pause, with a self-restrained "Nooo ..."
Kevin's mistake quickly went viral.
The next contestant, a woman named Lisa, capitalized on Kevin's fail and solved the puzzle - which spelled, of course, "A Streetcar Named Desire," the 1947 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tennessee Williams.
As the camera pulled back, all the contestants appeared to be laughing.
Kevin shook his head.
And Sajak congratulated Lisa - with a caveat.
"Although you got the right answer," he said, smiling, "I'd rather see Kevin's play."
