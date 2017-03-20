AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

4:52 Video premier: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

1:30 Fresno Mayor Brand announces city's upgraded S&P and Moody financial ratings

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

0:54 Free tacos handed out to Fresno homeless

0:53 Meet the goats of Basilwood Farm

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership