Librarian died because a cop couldn’t tell the difference between blanks and bullets, investigators find

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby Pause

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

1:30 Two children injured in accidental shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's

1:30 Adam Munoz's walk-off grand slam lifts Fresno City College

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs