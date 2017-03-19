He had a seizure after being sent a flashing image on Twitter. Someone may go to jail

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:30 Adam Munoz's walk-off grand slam lifts Fresno City College

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station